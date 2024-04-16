Severe rainfall wreaked havoc across the UAE, particularly in Dubai, where the city grappled with extensive flooding. Videos circulated online depict submerged cars and waterlogged streets resembling rivers. The Dubai airport, typically a bustling hub, resembled an ocean amid the deluge. Authorities issued a stay-home advisory as heavy rain battered the UAE, exacerbating the situation. The Mall of the Emirates also felt the brunt of the downpour, with reports of waterlogging inside the shopping mall, highlighting the widespread impact of the severe weather conditions. Oman Rains: Sudden Heavy Rainfall Kill at Least 17 Including Schoolchildren Whose Bus Was Overtaken.

The Mall of the Emirates

JUST IN - The impact of massive rain and flooding in Dubai on the Mall of the Emirates pic.twitter.com/PTFY4jzikW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 16, 2024

#Dubai is flooding! Is this as a result of cloud seeding + a lack of drainage or is it just global warming? Will Dubai eventually turn green 🤔 pic.twitter.com/h45fdV3fbv — Sharmake (@Maydhalaalis) April 16, 2024

Flood in Dubai

Dubai Flood Edition #TOKEN2049 Everyone’s talking about blockchain in Dubai, but with all this rain, I’m just interested in the food chain—specifically, who delivers pizza by boat? pic.twitter.com/fK5JpVTeCG — Chris Barrett (@ChrisBarrett) April 16, 2024

Dubai Airport Flooded

WATCH: Wild video — Dubai airport looks like an ocean after massive rain and flooding. pic.twitter.com/8Ms4hcIb4O — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 16, 2024

Advisory Issued

ALERT: Stay-home advisory issued as heavy rain lashes all 7 Emirates including Dubaipic.twitter.com/QNGlWFjT2s — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 16, 2024

