Severe rainfall wreaked havoc across the UAE, particularly in Dubai, where the city grappled with extensive flooding. Videos circulated online depict submerged cars and waterlogged streets resembling rivers. The Dubai airport, typically a bustling hub, resembled an ocean amid the deluge. Authorities issued a stay-home advisory as heavy rain battered the UAE, exacerbating the situation. The Mall of the Emirates also felt the brunt of the downpour, with reports of waterlogging inside the shopping mall, highlighting the widespread impact of the severe weather conditions. Oman Rains: Sudden Heavy Rainfall Kill at Least 17 Including Schoolchildren Whose Bus Was Overtaken.

