Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) officially commenced commercial operations on the morning of December 25. The inaugural arrival, IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru, touched down at 8:00 AM on December 25, receiving a ceremonial water cannon salute to mark the historic touchdown. The momentum continued quickly with the airport’s first departure, IndiGo flight 6E882, which took off for Hyderabad at 8:40 AM, completing the facility's first full operational cycle. On its first day, NMIA is scheduled to handle approximately 30 air traffic movements, with carriers like IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India Express, and Star Air connecting the city to nine domestic destinations. Spanning nearly three decades of development, the Adani-promoted greenfield airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8. How to Reach Navi Mumbai International Airport From South Mumbai? Video Guide on Route via Eastern Freeway and Atal Setu.

IndiGo Flight 6E460 Lands at NMIA Amid Water Cannon Salute

The second airport at Mumbai is live with 6E 460 flying in from Bengaluru #aviation pic.twitter.com/eGBZ2NtY7Q — Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) December 25, 2025

Navi Mumbai International Airport Starts Operations!

NMIA Ready to Fly (1/10) A new era for Indian aviation takes shape. After years of planning and execution, Navi Mumbai International Airport stands ready to welcome its first flight.#NMIAReadyToFly #Adani #NaviMumbaiInternationalAirport — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) December 25, 2025

