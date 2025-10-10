A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, prompting a tsunami warning across coastal areas. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake occurred at a depth of 62 km (38.5 miles). Authorities have urged residents to remain alert as aftershocks are expected in the coming hours. Emergency teams have been deployed to assess potential damage and ensure public safety. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) continues to monitor the situation closely. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Strikes Region; No Casualties Reported.

Powerful 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao

BREAKING: 7.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast of the Philippines — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of The Spectator Index), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

