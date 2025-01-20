A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck southwest of Douliu in Taiwan on Monday, January 20, shaking buildings in the capital, Taipei. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake occurred at a depth of 13 km. Taiwan’s weather administration reported a depth of 9.4 km, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Videos shared online show residents reacting to tremors, underscoring the region's vulnerability due to its location near tectonic plate boundaries. More details are awaited as emergency teams assess the situation. Earthquake in Taiwan: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 on Richter Scale Jolts Northeastern Part of Country.

Earthquake in Taiwan:

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan

6-Magnitude Quake Rocks Douliu Region

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)