Earthquake in Taiwan: 6-Magnitude Quake Strikes South West of Duoliu, Videos Surface
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck southwest of Douliu in Taiwan on Monday, January 20, shaking buildings in the capital, Taipei.
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 20, 2025 10:28 PM IST
