Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the heated immigration debate in the UK by sharing a video from Brighton seafront filled with Britain flags on X, captioned "Save Britain." His post came as protests erupted following a court ruling blocking asylum seekers from being housed in hotels, with tensions escalating across communities. The British government argued the ruling could trigger further unrest, warning of chaotic demonstrations around migrant accommodations. The High Court had earlier granted an injunction to stop asylum housing in Essex, sparking both anti- and pro-immigration rallies. India-UK Free Trade Agreement: Biggest, Most Economically Significant Trade Deal UK Has Made Since Leaving EU, Says British PM Keir Starmer on FTA.

Elon Musk Joins UK Protest

