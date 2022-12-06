Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Monday threatened to remove news from its platform if the US Congress passes the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA). Facebook Parent Meta Planning To Lay Off 'Thousands' of Employees This Week: Reports.

Facebook Threatens To Pull News Content:

Facebook threatens to remove all news content if U.S. lawmakers approve the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) pic.twitter.com/RmFWmgZYou — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)