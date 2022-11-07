According to Wall Street Journal reports Facebook's parent Meta is preparing for large-scale layoffs this week. As per reports, the layoffs will affect thousands of employees. A reports in Reuters said that Facebook parent Meta in October forecasted a weak holiday quarter and significantly more costs next year wiping about $67 billion off Meta's stock market value, adding to the more than half a trillion dollars in value already lost this year. The announcement regarding the layoffs is likely to be made on Wednesday. Twitter To Delay Blue Badge Changes Until After US Midterm Elections, Say Reports.

