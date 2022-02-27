Elon Musk said on Saturday his company SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service had been activated in Ukraine, after the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov pleaded him to provide satellite-based communications to help resist Russia’s invasion. "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine," Musk tweeted, adding "more terminals en route."

See Tweet:

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

