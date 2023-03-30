A ferry carrying about 250 passengers and crew caught fire in Philippines killing at least 12 people and seven still missing. Many of those rescued had jumped off the ferry in panic at the height of the fire and were plucked from the sea by the coast guard, navy, another ferry and local fishermen. Search and rescue operations are underway. Philippine: Cessna Plane With Four Aboard Goes Missing From Albay, Search Underway.

Philippines Ferry Fire

