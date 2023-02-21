A major fire broke out at an industrial facility in Florida's Medley on Tuesday. At least two people died and three are injured in the fire. The fire was reportedly caused by a spark when workers were using acetylene for welding, the local media reported. Multiple cars were also engulfed in fire. US Shooting: Six Fatally Shot Dead in Small Mississippi Town After Gunman Opens Fire at Multiple Locations; Suspect Arrested.

Florida Fire:

🚨#BREAKING: Firefighters are battling a massive fire at an industrial facility by an explosion, resulting in multiple casualties and fatalities.⁰ 📌#Medley | #Florida ⁰⁰Right now, firefighters are fighting a huge blaze in an industrial building in Medley, Florida, which is… https://t.co/AXXj9lsfER pic.twitter.com/jqql3n0Gni — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 21, 2023

