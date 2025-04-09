A 33-year-old Ocala man, Coleson Janey, was seriously injured while sunbathing on Ormond Beach in Volusia County when a Jeep ran over him on Saturday, April 5. The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. near the Cardinal Drive beach ramp, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 61-year-old woman from Ormond Beach drove her Jeep outside the designated travel lanes to back into a parking spot, unknowingly running over Janey. He suffered a broken femur and a forearm fractured in two places. “I was screaming bloody murder,” Janey recalled. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities. She was cited for careless driving, with no signs of impairment reported. The investigation remains ongoing. US Road Accident: Truck Skids on Frozen Road, Overturns After Hitting Emergency Vehicle on Michigan’s I-94, Video Surfaces.

Florida Man Sunbathing on Ormond Beach Run Over by Jeep

NEW: Florida man gets his head run over by a Jeep while taking a nap on the beach. This has to be one of the worst ways ever of getting woken up. 33-year-old Coleson Janey was rushed to the hospital after getting run over by a Jeep Wrangler on Ormond Beach. "I guess I had… pic.twitter.com/aYhplC6wRm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)