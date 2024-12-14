A dramatic road accident on Michigan’s I-94 was captured on dashcam, showing a truck skidding on frozen roads and crashing into an emergency vehicle before overturning. The incident occurred early on December 12 when the truck lost control on the icy surface, hitting the stationary emergency vehicle from behind. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident despite the severe impact. US Road Accident: 7 Killed, 37 Others Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns in Mississippi.

Truck Skids on Frozen I-94, Collides With Emergency Vehicle

🚨 ICY ROADS 1, TRUCK 0: DRIVER SLIDES INTO EMERGENCY VEHICLES ON MICHIGAN'S I-94 On a frosty winter morning, a truck decided to test its skating skills on Michigan’s I-94 in Comstock Township—straight into emergency vehicles. The driver walked away with minor injuries and a new… pic.twitter.com/9TjBNHjnwt — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 14, 2024

