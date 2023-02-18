A woman was caught on camera bravely fighting off an attacker inside her Tampa, Florida, apartment complex gym. Nashali Alma (24) was working out alone at a gym before she let the suspect, identified as Xavier Thomas-Jones (25) inside on January 22. Alma allowed him in because she had seen him at the facility previously, according to the police. Alma resumes her workout but was approached by the attacker who tried to grab her waist. In the video, the woman could be seen hitting her attacker on his head. Eventually, she escaped the facility and approached the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The assaulter was arrested within 24 hours, said the cops. UP: Meerut Girl Fights Off Chain Snatchers Bravely, Pulls Down Two Bike-Borne Miscreants (Watch Video).

Woman Bravely Fights off Attacker:

A woman shares her experience after fighting off a man who physically assaulted her in her apartment complex's gym. Nashali Alma wanted to speak out about her experience to encourage other women who've dealt with similar incidents to speak out. pic.twitter.com/hyTeO3quRA — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 15, 2023

