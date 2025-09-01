A global fleet of boats, part of an international maritime initiative aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to starving people in Gaza, was forced to return back to Barcelona due to strong winds, the organisers said on Monday, September 1. The Global Sumud Flotilla also carried hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists, including environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg. "Due to unsafe weather conditions, we conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass. This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats. Facing over 30 knot winds and the unpredictable nature of the Mediterranean we made this decision to prioritize the safety and well-being of all participants and to safeguard the success of our mission," Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Thousands of Israelis Protest, Demand Deal With Hamas to End Gaza War and Release Remaining Hostages.

Global Sumud Flotilla Forced to Return to Barcelona

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE GLOBAL SUMUD FLOTILLA MISSION DEPARTURE DELAYED TO PRIORITIZE SAFETY AMID STRONG MEDITERRANEAN WINDS pic.twitter.com/A4YDahLiJh — Global Sumud Flotilla (@GlobalSumudF) September 1, 2025

