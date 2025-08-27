Archaeologists have found a 1.8-million-year-old jawbone of Homo erectus in Orozmani, Georgia, marking the oldest human remains ever discovered outside Africa. The site, located about 100 km southwest of Tbilisi, offers rare insight into the early migration of humans across Eurasia nearly two million years ago. Researchers say the find sheds light on the lifestyle and survival patterns of prehistoric hunter-gatherers. Alongside the jawbone, fossils of animals such as sabre-toothed tigers, elephants, wolves, deer, and stone tools were also uncovered. Experts believe the discovery could reveal what early humans ate and how they adapted to shifting climates. 20-Crore-Year-Old Fossil in Found Jaisalmer: Fossil of Phytosaur Species From Jurassic Period Discovers in Megha Village of Rajasthan (Watch Video).

1.8-Million-Year-Old Homo Erectus Jawbone Found in Georgia

