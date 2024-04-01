An influential traditional priest aged 63 has sparked outrage in Ghana by marrying a 12-year-old girl. According to the BBC, the priest, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, married her in a customary ceremony held on Saturday. Ghana Passes Controversial Anti-homosexuality Bill Amid International Outcry.

Priest Marries 12-Year-Old Girl

