Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr said that at least six people have been killed by wildfires in Hawaii, United States. While search and rescue efforts are underway, multiple videos showing the extent of the wildfires in the US State have gone viral on social media. As per reports, several structures and many businesses were destroyed due to the rapid fire which is reportedly said to have spread to several islands. The wildfire has been caused due to the effects of Hurricane Dora. As per a map released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the fires have spread across several islands including Lahaina, on the western edge. Some reports also said that the fires were caused due to a mix of hot and dry conditions. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered "all available Federal assets" to help combat wildfires that have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui. Wildfire in US Videos: Six People Dead as Wildfires Ravage Hawaii.

Wildfire in Hawaii

People Jump Into Sea to Save Themselves

Wildfires on Maui island (Hawaii) are extremely terrifying. Thick plumes of black smoke wrapped the area. Many had to jump into the sea and have not been found. A lot have lost their jobs because many businesses burned. pic.twitter.com/DxV2O1x4it — Thảo Lê (@thaole12345678) August 10, 2023

Historic Town of Lahaina Devastated

#Hawaiiwildfires 🥺https://t.co/ANb8OCIrjx Raging wildfires fanned by hurricane winds have devastated the historic town of Lahaina on Hawaii 's island of Maui. Brian Schatz, a US senator from the state, said on social media that Lahaina is "almost totally burnt to the ground". https://t.co/GVSttpLrcl pic.twitter.com/6rlGt39Dfb — Margarete Rosalind Weidenhammer - Ï (@MargareteRosali) August 10, 2023

Lahaina Before and After

Lahaina before and after #MauiFires #Hawaiiwildfires Climate change and land-use change are projected to make wildfires more frequent and intense, with a global increase of extreme fires of up to 14% by 2030, 30% by 2050 and 50% by 2100, according to a new report by the UNEP and… pic.twitter.com/YCVvMoVXKJ — Tom Kopca (@t0mk0pca) August 10, 2023

Hurricane Dora Impact

Hurricanes and wildfire: #hawaii #maui #wildfire #LahainaFire The winds brought the power poles and transformers down, that sparked fires, communications went down, then 80MPH gusts fanned the flames across the landscape. A perfect storm… but why?! If you look at the… pic.twitter.com/rEpsiRnZrX — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) August 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)