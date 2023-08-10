Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr said that at least six people have been killed by wildfires in Hawaii, United States. While search and rescue efforts are underway, multiple videos showing the extent of the wildfires in the US State have gone viral on social media. As per reports, several structures and many businesses were destroyed due to the rapid fire which is reportedly said to have spread to several islands. The wildfire has been caused due to the effects of Hurricane Dora. As per a map released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the fires have spread across several islands including Lahaina, on the western edge. Some reports also said that the fires were caused due to a mix of hot and dry conditions. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered "all available Federal assets" to help combat wildfires that have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui. Wildfire in US Videos: Six People Dead as Wildfires Ravage Hawaii.

Wildfire in Hawaii

People Jump Into Sea to Save Themselves

Historic Town of Lahaina Devastated

Lahaina Before and After

Hurricane Dora Impact

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)