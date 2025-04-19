DOGE Chief and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on X on Saturday, April 19, expressing gratitude and enthusiasm about their recent conversation. “It was an honour to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year,” Musk wrote. The exchange followed PM Modi’s update about his discussion with Musk, where they explored opportunities in technology and innovation. Modi noted that the topics echoed their previous meeting in Washington, DC, and reiterated India’s commitment to fostering global tech partnerships. PM Narendra Modi Spoke to Elon Musk on Various Topics, Explore Potential Opportunities for Collaboration in Technology and Innovation.

Elon Musk: Honoured to Speak With PM Narendra Modi

It was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year! https://t.co/TYUp6w5Gys — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)