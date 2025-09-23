The head of the United Nations warned Tuesday, September 23, that humanity has entered “an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering”. Opening the UN General Assembly’s meeting, Antonio Guterres said, “We have entered in an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering". Guterres said the world body’s principles “are under siege” as war, human misery and climate change threaten the planet. He said the U.N.’s member nations have a lot of work to do, even as “our ability to carry out that work is being cut from us.” UN General Assembly: Who Is Attending, and What’s on the Agenda?

‘Humanity Has Entered’ an Age of Reckless Disruption and Relentless Human Suffering: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

UN Chief Warns World Leaders at UNGA

UN chief warns world leaders that humanity has entered 'an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering,' reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official YouTube Account of United Nations). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)