Christina Formella, 30, a former Downers Grove South High School teacher in Illinois, has been charged with 55 criminal counts—including criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child, and grooming—after allegedly engaging in a manipulative, nearly two-year relationship with a student that began when he was 14. Prosecutors say Formella had sex with the student at least 45 times, often at school during school hours and at her home, and used her authority to coerce and manipulate him. Despite prosecutors’ arguments that she poses an ongoing threat and should be detained under Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Judge Mia McPherson denied the request, instead imposing further restrictions to protect the victim. Formella has resigned from the school and surrendered her teaching license. Illinois Teacher Breaks Down After Being Arrested for Raping Minor Student, Claims She Is Targeted for Being ‘Good-Looking’ (Watch Video).

Downers Grove South Teacher Christina Formella Now Faces 55 Charges for Alleged Sexual Abuse and Grooming of Minor Student

