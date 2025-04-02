Christina Formella, a 30-year-old special education teacher and soccer coach at Illinois' Downers Grove South High School, broke down in sobs during her arrest on March 16 for allegedly raping a 15-year-old student. Authorities claim the sex assault occurred during a tutoring session in December 2023, with explicit texts between Formella and the boy later discovered by his mother. Formella denied the allegations, claiming the boy blackmailed her by sending himself messages from her phone. She also alleged she was targeted because she is "good-looking." Formella faces multiple felony charges but has been released under strict conditions, including no contact with minors. She is on paid administrative leave and will appear in court on April 14. US Horror: Teacher Has Sex With Teen Student, Gives Him Drugs in Georgia’s Morgan County; Accused Arrested.

Teacher Arrested for Raping Minor Student

NEW: Police release bodycam footage showing the moment they arrested high school teacher Christina Formella for allegedly rping one of her students. Formella was seen having a meltdown after police made the arrest. The teacher is accused of rping a 15-year-old student before… pic.twitter.com/p5Ol3N88Os — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)