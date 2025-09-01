US President Donald Trump has described the trade relations between India and the US as a "totally one-sided disaster." Taking to Truth Social, the US President wrote, "What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest “client,” but we sell them very little." In his post, Donald Trump also claimed that India offered to cut tariffs to nothing; however, he said, "it's getting late".The US President also slammed one-sided US-India trade relations and said that India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia and very little from the US. Notably, Donald Trump's post comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met China’s Xi and Russia’s Vladimir Putin during the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). SCO Summit 2025: As PM Narendra Modi Wraps Up China Visit, Marco Rubio Calls US-India Partnership ‘Defining Relationship of 21st Century’.

Donald Trump Slams 'One-Sided' US-India Trade

US President Donald Trump posts on Truth Social, says, "What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest “client,” but we sell them… pic.twitter.com/CmD7j4jSdM — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

Donald Trump's Post on Truth Social

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)