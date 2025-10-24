An Indian-origin man identified as Mehul Goswami (39) was arrested and charged by US authorities for moonlighting as a contractor while working for a New York government agency. A journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) said that Indian-origin Mehul Goswami was arrested on charges of "grand larceny" following an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. Authorities claimed that Mehul exploited his position as a remote employee with the New York State Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) while simultaneously working a full-time job in Malta, which resulted in theft of more than USD 50,000 (INR 44 lakhs) in state funds. Goswami is facing 15 years in jail after being charged with grand larceny in the second degree. Indian-Origin Kapil Raghu’s US Visa Revoked After Perfume Labelled as ‘Opium’ Mistaken for Drug, Now Faces Deportation.

Indian Man Arrested in New York for Moonlighting

