According to the latest developments, the US and Israel have reportedly launched strikes on Iran's Kharg Island. As per reports, multiple explosions at the country's strategic Kharg Island oil terminal have been reported. Journalist Ariel Oseran confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter) and said that several explosions caused by the US-Israeli airstrikes were reported in Iran's Kharg Island, citing Mehr. He also shared a video showing black smoke covering the skies. Meanwhile, Roya News English confirmed explosions on the Kharg "Oil Island" alongside a separate attack on a bridge near the central Iranian city of Qom. The explosion and attack paint a picture of coordinated, high-impact strikes that are likely to severely disrupt Tehran's energy exports and mark a sharp escalation in the ongoing regional conflict. As Trump Deadline for Iran Nears, Iran and the US Ramp Up Rhetoric.

Strikes Reported on Iran's Kharg Island

BREAKING: Strikes on Iran's strategic Kharg Island — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 7, 2026

Explosions Reported in Kharg Island

Several explosions caused by U.S.-Israeli airstrikes reported in Iran’s Kharg Island, according to Iran’s semi-official Mehr. pic.twitter.com/sy8SSjzHNd — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) April 7, 2026

Bridge Near the City of Qom in Iran Attacked

Reports in Iran indicate explosions on Kharg 'Oil Island' and an attack on a bridge near the city of Qom in west-central Iran. pic.twitter.com/XWHlQHM12N — Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) April 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of The Spectator Index), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

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