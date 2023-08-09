In a tragic incident, at least forty-one migrants died in a shipwreck last week in the central Mediterranean. According to Ansa news agency's report on Wednesday, survivors who had recently arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa recounted the event. Among those who survived, four people told rescuers that they had been aboard a vessel transporting a total of 45 people, which included three children. Boats Missing in Spain: About 300 Migrants Traveling in Three Boats From Senegal Disappear at Sea Near Spanish Canary Islands.

