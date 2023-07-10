At least 300 people are said to be missing after their boats disappeared while trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands. As per a report in Reuters, the people were travelling on three migrant boats from Senegal to Spain's Canary Islands before they and their boats disappeared. The news was confirmed by the migrant aid group Walking Borders. Helena Maleno of Walking Borders said that two boats, one carrying about 65 people and the other with between 50 and 60 on board, have been missing for 15 days since they left Senegal to try to reach Spain. A third boat left for Senegal on June 27 with about 200 people aboard. EU Commissioners Arrive in Madrid to Discuss Plans for Spain's EU Presidency.

