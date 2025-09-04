A former high school student has detailed her alleged entanglement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, claiming she was coerced into recruiting other girls for him after she herself was abused. The woman, who was a 16-year-old high school athlete at the time, said in a recent account that she was recruited by a classmate and a 20-year-old male to give a massage to a man they described as an "old rich guy," who was later revealed to be Jeffrey Epstein. The initial payment offered for the massage was USD 200. During the massage, Epstein allegedly undressed and made unwanted advances toward her, which she described as a terrifying experience. According to the account, Epstein then gave her an ultimatum: either continue to provide massages herself whenever he called, or bring other girls to him for USD 200 per girl. Feeling she had no other choice due to Epstein's perceived wealth and power, she chose to bring girls from her high school to him. She was paid USD 200 for each girl she recruited, hoping each instance would be the last. Jeffrey Epstein Case: US President Donald Trump Says He Does Not Understand Supporters' Fascination With Epstein Who Has 'Been Dead for a Long Time' (Watch Video).

Woman Recounts Alleged Abuse and Recruitment for Jeffrey Epstein

