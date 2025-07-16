US President Donald Trump said that he does not understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, July 15, US President Donald Trump said he did not understand why many of his supporters were so fixated on the case of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. "I don’t understand it, why they would be so interested. He’s been dead for a long time. He was never a big factor in terms of life. I don’t understand what the interest and what the fascination is. I really don’t. And the credible information has been given," Trump said. He further said that he does not understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. "It’s pretty boring stuff. It’s sordid, but it’s boring," Trump added. The US President further said that only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going. Meanwhile, prediction platform Polymarket said that the chances of President Trump releasing additional Epstein files this year are now at 41 per cent. Elon Musk Says Exposing Jeffrey Epstein Files ‘Top Priority’ for America Party.

