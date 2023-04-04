US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have extended their wishes on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti 2023 to those who are observing. In a tweet, Joe Biden said "Jill and I wish a happy and prosperous Mahavir Jayanti to all those observing. Today, we recognize the values of Mahavir Swami and strive to live with peace, truth, and harmony." Mahavir Jayanti 2023 Wishes & Quotes by Lord Mahavira: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Mahavir Janma Kalyanak.

US President Joe Biden, Wife Jill Biden Extend Wishes for Mahavir Jayanti 2023

Jill and I wish a happy and prosperous Mahavir Jayanti to all those observing. Today, we recognize the values of Mahavir Swami and strive to live with peace, truth, and harmony. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 4, 2023

