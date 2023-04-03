Mahavir Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, April 4. It is one of the most important religious festivals in Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the twenty-fourth and the last Tirthankara of the present Avasarpini. As you celebrate Mahavir Jayanti 2023, here's a collection of Mahavir Jayanti 2023 greetings, Mahavir Jayanti wishes, Mahavir Jayanti images, Mahavir Jayanti quotes and HD wallpapers to share with family and friends on the auspicious occasion. Know Trayodashi Tithi, Significance and Celebrations To Celebrate Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, the Birth Anniversary of Lord Mahavira.

According to Jain texts, he was born on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the moon in the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. It falls every year in the March or April month of the Gregorian calendar. On this day, most people of the Jainism community indulge in different charitable activities, prayers, and pujas and observe fast. Devotees visit Mahavir temples and offer their prayers to the lord. The internet is flooded with messages saying Happy Mahavir Jayanti on this day. Here is a collection of messages and quotes by Lord Mahavira you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Mahavir Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Holy Words Show You, The Path to Never Ending Happiness, Sending You Warm Wishes on This Auspicious Day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Mahavir Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Follow the Path of Non-Violence, Take the Holy Pledge on This Auspicious Day of Mahavir Jayanti. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Mahavir Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Way to Observe Such an Auspicious Occasion Is to Strive for Peace and Strengthen the Bonds of Brotherhood. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Mahavir Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Adopt the Path of Truth, Knowledge and Non-Violence. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Mahavir Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Teachings of Lord Mahavir Inspire You! Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

The idol of Lord Mahavir is taken out on a chariot for a procession, and people recite Jain stavans to celebrate the day. Monks and nuns give lectures in temples to preach the path of virtue as defined by Jainism. Wishing everyone a Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023!

