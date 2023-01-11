Flights across the United State have been grounded after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered a nationwide system outage which has left passengers unable to fly. Passengers have been left waiting in lines after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered a nationwide system error. US Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) system that alerts pilots & other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures was not processing updated information, US civil aviation regulator's website showed, reports Reuters. Air India Passenger Finds Stone in In-Flight Meal; Airline Says Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Caterer.

Check Details Below:

JUST IN - All flights across US grounded due to FAA computer outage. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 11, 2023

FAA issued an advisory saying that technical teams are working to restore the system but there’s no timeframe for when that could happen.

FAA OUTAGE ✈️ 🚨 An @FAANews advisory says a system failure is impacting flights nationwide. Reports coming in that flights are grounded everywhere. Techs are working to restore the system but there’s no timeframe for when that could happen. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/F6rqIm163s — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoTV) January 11, 2023

FAA Working to Restore its Notice to Air Missions System.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)