Mumbai is expected to witness hazy conditions with very unhealthy air quality and daytime temperatures hovering around 32°C. In Delhi, a mix of clear skies and light haze is likely, with mild daytime warmth and cooler evenings. Chennai may see hot and humid conditions with partly cloudy skies. Bengaluru is forecast to remain pleasant with moderate daytime temperatures and clear weather. Hyderabad will likely experience sunny skies and rising afternoon heat. Kolkata can expect warm and slightly humid conditions with haze during the day. Shimla is forecast to stay cool, with partly cloudy skies and chilly morning and night temperatures. No major rainfall activity is expected across most metro cities today, though localized cloud cover may develop in southern regions. Weather Forecast Today, February 21: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

