The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 enters a critical phase today, Sunday, 22 February, with two high-profile Super 8 fixtures. After a group stage that saw the shock exit of former champions Australia, the tournament has transitioned into a round-robin format where the top eight nations are divided into two competitive pools. NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match Abandoned Due to Rain in Colombo.

Today’s double-header features four of the tournament's most consistent performers. While the afternoon game sees a traditional rivalry renewed in Sri Lanka, the evening match features the host nation, India, returning to the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (22 February)

Match No. Fixture Venue Time (IST) Group Match 42 England vs Sri Lanka Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy 15:00 Group 2 Match 43 India vs South Africa Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 19:00 Group 1

Match 42: England vs Sri Lanka (Group 2)

The first match of the day takes place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. This Group 2 encounter is vital for both sides following the "No Result" in Saturday’s clash between Pakistan and New Zealand. With points already split in the other group fixture, a win today would propel either England or Sri Lanka to the top of the table. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.

England, captained by Harry Brook, advanced to this stage after a resilient showing in Group C. Sri Lanka, the co-hosts, have been in formidable form on home soil, with their spin department expected to play a major role on a Pallekele surface that traditionally offers turn in the afternoon.

Match 43: India vs South Africa (Group 1)

The marquee event of the weekend sees defending champions India face South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams arrive in Ahmedabad with perfect records, having gone undefeated through their respective group-stage campaigns.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, topped Group A with a flawless 4-0 record, culminating in a 17-run victory over the Netherlands. South Africa similarly dominated Group D, surviving a historic double Super Over against Afghanistan to finish at the summit.

Super 8 Format and Standings

The Super 8 stage consists of two groups (Group 1 and Group 2). Each team plays three matches within their group, with the top two teams from each progressing to the semi-finals on 4 and 5 March. All eight teams that qualified for this stage have also secured automatic qualification for the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2026 04:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).