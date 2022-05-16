McDonald’s has announced on Monday that it has decided to close its business and exit from Russia. The fast food giant has decided to sell all its 850 Stores that are operational in Russia. McDonald’s has come up with the decision to close its business in Russia after 32 years of its existence in the country. Many companies have closed their businesses in Russia after its military operations against Ukraine.

