German police forcibly carried away ECO activist Greta Thunberg from the anti-coal protest. Thunberg joins a protest march over the pending razing of the village of Luetzerath. She had refused to compile with the police that led to her being detained, according to media reports. Climate Activist Greta Thunberg and Estimated 6,000 People March Through Mud and Rain.

Check Tweet:

JUST IN - Police remove Greta Thunberg from the anti-coal protest in Luetzerath, Germany. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)