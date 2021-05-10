KP Sharma Oli, Nepal Prime Minister, on Monday lost the vote of confidence in Parliament. Oli sought a vote of confidence from parliament today in a bid to stay in power as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Oli required at least 136 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives, the lower house of parliament, to win the confidence motion as four members are currently under suspension.

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli loses confidence vote in Parliament (file photo) pic.twitter.com/4OWkNOW2Jd — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

