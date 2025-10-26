Massachusetts man has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking a supporter of US President Donald Trump during a weekend political protest. The incident occurred Saturday at the “No Kings” rally on King’s Beach in Swampscott, near Boston. Cellphone footage shows 36-year-old Michael Curll running up behind Trump supporter Jonathan Silveira, who was dressed in an inflatable Trump costume holding an American flag, and tackling him to the ground. Silveira’s girlfriend filmed the assault, later telling reporters they were peacefully showing support for Trump. Police said Curll “hooked Silveira’s legs” and wrapped his arms around his neck, causing him to fall. Curll pleaded not guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was released on personal recognisance pending a December pretrial hearing. Who Is Timothy Mellon, the Mystery Donor Who Gave Donald Trump USD 130 Million To Pay Amrican Soldiers During US Govt Shutdown?

Man Charged After Attacking Trump Supporter

NEW: Man arrested and charged after attacking an inflatable costume of President Trump in Swampscott, Massachusetts. Mr. Inflatable Trump says he was walking to a No Kings protest when Michael Curll became triggered over the costume. “He just didn't want me there. He kept… pic.twitter.com/H9qj2f9jw9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 25, 2025

