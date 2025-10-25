New York, October 25: Billionaire businessman Timothy Mellon, the heir to one of America's most prominent banking dynasties and a longtime supporter of US President Donald Trump, has been revealed as the mystery donor who contributed USD 130 million to pay American troops amid the government shutdown. According to the New York Post, the donation was announced by Donald Trump, who called the donor a “patriot” and a friend, keeping the name confidential.

Donald Trump said Timothy Mellon prefers not to seek publicity, calling him “a great American citizen” and “a substantial man.” The US President also noted that giving such a big gift in politics without any demand for recognition is unusual.

Who Is Timothy Mellon?

Timothy Mellon is an heir to the Mellon banking and railroad fortune and grandson of former US Treasury Secretary Andrew W Mellon. Despite maintaining a low public profile and residing mainly in Wyoming, Mellon has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Republican causes and pro-Trump groups over the past several years. In 2024, he made headlines after donating USD 50 million to a super PAC supporting Donald Trump, one of the largest single political contributions ever publicly recorded, according to the NYT.

Mellon’s political giving has expanded beyond the Republican Party. He was also a major backer of Robert F Kennedy Jr, donating millions to Kennedy’s 2024 presidential campaign and to his controversial anti-vaccine organization, Children’s Health Defense.

The Mellon family’s collective fortune is estimated at around USD 14 billion, according to Forbes, though Timothy Mellon’s personal wealth remains uncertain. He estimated his own net worth at USD 700 million in a 2014 deposition, but later reports have placed it between USD 1 billion and USD 4.2 billion. Mellon’s political spending has soared in the Trump era, from roughly USD 350,000 in total donations between 1996 and 2018 to more than USD 60 million during the 2020 election cycle alone, including USD 20 million directly in support of Trump.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2025 11:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).