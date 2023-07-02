In a bizarre incident that took place in Mexico, Victor Hugo Sosa, the mayor of San Pedro Huamelula town married a female crocodile in a traditional ceremony in order to bring good fortune. As per various news reports, the mayor of Mexico's San Pedro Huamelula reportedly married a crocodile as part of an old ritual to usher in a good harvest. "I accept responsibility because we love each other. That is what is important. You can't have a marriage without love... I yield to marriage with the princess girl," Sosa said during the wedding ritual. The reptile, which is a caiman, represents the "princess girl" in local lore. Ghost Caught on Camera? Viral Video Claims Mexico Family Experienced Paranormal Activities in Their House, Watch Spine-Chilling Footage.

Mexican Mayor Marries a Crocodile in Age-Old Ritual

The mayor of Mexico’s San Pedro Huamelula married a crocodile as part of a ritual to usher in a good harvest pic.twitter.com/JYByIWYbRb — Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2023

