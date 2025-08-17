At least three people were killed and eight sustained injuries after multiple gunmen opened fire at the Taste of the City Lounge in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, early Sunday morning, August 17. The shooting, which reportedly erupted around 3:30 AM, followed a dispute inside the crowded hookah lounge and restaurant. NYPD officers responded quickly, securing the scene and recovering 36 shell casings, while detectives launched a full investigation into the attack. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene, while eight injured victims, ranging in age up to 61, were rushed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet identified or arrested the suspects, though a firearm was recovered nearby. New York Shooting: At Least 2 People Shot at Manhattan Office Building Housing Financial Firms and NFL Headquarters, Source Tells AP.

New York Shooting

UPDATE 🔴 Report: A mass shooting erupted at Taste of the City Lounge in Crown Heights, Brooklyn’s Jewish neighborhood. Reports of three people were killed and eleven others injured when gunfire broke out inside the restaurant. Police rushed to the scene, locking down the area… pic.twitter.com/8hyvEaA5nO — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 17, 2025

Gunmen Open Fire in Crown Heights Lounge in Brooklyn

A mass shooting at Taste of the City lounge in Brooklyn, New York, left three men dead and eight others injured early Sunday. NYPD said multiple shooters opened fire around 3:30 a.m. following a dispute. No arrests have been made; 36 shell casings were recovered. (FOX) — NTC Report (@NTC_Report) August 17, 2025

Taste of the City Lounge Attack Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Hurt

BREAKING NEWS: Mass shooting at NYC lounge leaves at least 3 dead, injures 8 others in 903 Franklin Avenue, Crown Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn, NYC. police search for multiple suspects. suspects at large. pic.twitter.com/uBvqGb2RV1 — Ravi Pratap Dubey 🇮🇳 (@ravipratapdubey) August 17, 2025

