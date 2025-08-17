At least three people were killed and eight sustained injuries after multiple gunmen opened fire at the Taste of the City Lounge in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, early Sunday morning, August 17. The shooting, which reportedly erupted around 3:30 AM, followed a dispute inside the crowded hookah lounge and restaurant. NYPD officers responded quickly, securing the scene and recovering 36 shell casings, while detectives launched a full investigation into the attack. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene, while eight injured victims, ranging in age up to 61, were rushed to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet identified or arrested the suspects, though a firearm was recovered nearby. New York Shooting: At Least 2 People Shot at Manhattan Office Building Housing Financial Firms and NFL Headquarters, Source Tells AP.

New York Shooting

Gunmen Open Fire in Crown Heights Lounge in Brooklyn

Taste of the City Lounge Attack Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Hurt

