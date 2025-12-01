US President Donald Trump said on Sunday, November 30, that he has finalised his choice for the next Federal Reserve chair, after repeatedly signalling that he expects the new appointee to deliver interest-rate cuts. “I know who I am going to pick, yeah,” Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One on his way back to Washington, DC. “I know who I am going to pick, yeah. We’ll be announcing it,” he added. The move comes after Donald Trump long criticised current Fed chief Jerome Powell for not lowering rates quickly enough and has made clear he wants a successor who will push harder for cuts. ‘Jerome Powell a Major Loser’: US President Donald Trump Escalates Attacks on Federal Reserve Chair.

Donald Trump Says He Has Decided on Next Fed Chair

UNITED STATES: Trump has decided who will be the next Chair of the Federal Reserve and will announce it 'soon' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Spectator Index), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)