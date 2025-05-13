Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military was going to enter Gaza "with full force" in the coming days. "In the very coming days, we are going in with full force to complete the operation. Completing the operation means defeating Hamas. It means destroying Hamas," Netanyahu said. "There will be no situation where we stop the war. A temporary ceasefire might happen, but we are going all the way." Edan Alexander, Israeli-American Hostage, Returns to Israel From Gaza After Being Freed by Hamas (See Pics and Videos).

‘No Situation Where We Stop War’: Benjamin Netanyahu

