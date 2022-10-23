A Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, the region's governor said. In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city. Kobzev said that he was on site, and had no information about casualties.

Russian Fighter Jet Crashes:

