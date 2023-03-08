H5N1 bird flu has now jumped to mammals. The virus emerged in the year 2020 and now spreading like fire across the globe. It seems like another pandemic is in the making. The virus is deadly to animals, mammals, and people. According to a report, a marine otter and three sea lions have died of H5N1 avian influenza in Chile. In France, three red foxes have tested positive for the bird blu. Bird Flu Outbreak in Peru: Avian Influenza H5N1 Kills Over 3,500 Sea Lions; Nearly Five Times As Previously Reported, Says Govt.

H5N1 Bird Flu Spreads To Otter, Sea Lions, Red Foxes

Otter, sea lions and red foxes test positive for H5N1 bird flu https://t.co/pIDul11UJj — BNO News (@BNOFeed) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)