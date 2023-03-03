The Peru government recently said that at least 3,500 sea lions in the country have recently died of H5N1 bird flu. Reportedly, the number of death of sea lions is nearly five times as many as previously reported, the government said. Last month, more than 700 sea lions died of the H5N1 bird flu virus. Interestingly, the dead also included birds like pelicans, various types of gulls, and penguins. Bird Flu Outbreak in Peru: Avian Influenza H5N1 Kills More Than 700 Sea Lions in Protected Areas.

Bird Flu Kills Sea Lions In Peru:

At least 3,500 sea lions in Peru have recently died of H5N1 bird flu, nearly 5 times as many as previously reported, the government says pic.twitter.com/ig1H3QsmjE — BNO News (@BNOFeed) March 3, 2023

