Emmanuel Macron, President of France shared a heartwarming picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. Taking to Twitter, Emmanuel Macron shared a picture where he can be seen hugging PM Narendra Modi. Writing his caption in Hindi, Emmanuel Macron said, "India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership and an everlasting bond of trust and friendship." French President Emmanuel Macron shared the picture and wrote his caption in Hindi as he welcomed PM Narendra Modi to Paris. "Dear @NarendraModi, Warm welcome to Paris!" Macroon's tweet read. PM Modi Conferred 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour' Award Photos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives France's Highest Award From French President Emmanuel Macron, Becomes First Indian PM To Receive the Honour.

'Paris Me Hardik Swagat'

