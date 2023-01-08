People come to America legally to seek new opportunity, flee oppression, or chase their American dream. That's the story of so many of families.



And it’s why we need to expand legal pathways for orderly immigration. We can do this all while limiting illegal immigration.— President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)