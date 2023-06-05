Amid the great controversy regarding LGBTQIA+ rights and Pride Month celebrations, US President Joe Biden has come out to support the Pride community. While Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ law has captured global attention, President Biden has repeatedly condemned the law and called for its immediate repeal. “The enactment of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act is a tragic violation of universal human rights — one that is not worthy of the Ugandan people, and one that jeopardizes the prospects of critical economic growth for the entire country, [sic]”, Biden said in a statement. In his recent tweets, Biden has enforced his stand with the LGBTQI+ community again. Pride Month 2023: What Is 2S in the 2SLGBTQIA+? Know All About the Acronym and Its Transformation.

See Biden’s Tweet Supporting the Pride Community:

LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/kOkxSKvfUh — President Biden (@POTUS) June 4, 2023

President Biden Supports LGBTQI+

LGBTQI+ Americans are defiantly and unapologetically proud – and my Administration will always stand with them in the enduring struggle for freedom, justice, and equality. When one group’s dignity and equality are threatened, we all suffer. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 4, 2023

