A tornado destroyed a plant of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in Rocky Mount in US state of North Carolina on July 19. According to reports, the damaged Pfizer plant in North Carolina had hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines and is one of the largest sterile injectable product facilities in the world. Pfizer confirmed the incident and said it is accessing the situation. All the employees working at the facility were evacuated safely. A video from the spot shows the entire Pfizer facility has turned into ruins. Tornado Hits Canada Video: Violent Storm Damages Homes in Central Alberta’s Didsbury.

Pfizer Plant With COVID-19 Vaccine Damaged by Tornado:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: A Pfizer Warehouse Full of Covid Vaccines Was Just DESTROYED BY A TORNADO in North Carolina ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/BiyLw65OaV — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 19, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Pfizer pharmaceutical plant has been damaged by large destructive tornado 📌#RockyMount | #NorthCarolina A destructive and large EF-3 tornado rated by the national weather service has heavily damaged a large Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in Rocky Mount North… pic.twitter.com/y7IJmgBU1X — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 19, 2023

