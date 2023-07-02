A powerful thunderstorm swept across central Canada on Saturday, unleashing a destructive tornado that resulted in injuries and significant damage along its path. The video showcased the tornado revealed a formidable wedge-shaped formation tearing through its path, uprooting debris and swirling dirt in its wake. Twin Tornadoes Caught on Camera in US: Terrifying Video of Side-by-Side Tornadoes Forming in Washington County Goes Viral.

Tornado Hits Canada Video:

Violent tornado just hit homes SE of Didsbury, AB. First responders on scene #abstorn pic.twitter.com/4Rhco3UWdZ — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) July 1, 2023

